Kootenay-Columbia voters headed to the polls today. Here’s what they had to say. (Claire Palmer photo)

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia voters react to federal election

Climate change was often cited as the primary concern this election

Canadians are heading to the polls in the country’s first-ever pandemic snap election to determine federal leadership through what health officials have dubbed the fourth wave of COVID-19 and beyond.

Voters across Kootenay-Columbia did their civic duty, heading to the polls, although many were less than pleased.

Many voters cited climate change and the environment has their number one election issue, after devastating wildfires this summer.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

In Kootenay-Columbia, the following candidates are running:

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST or 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. MST.

