VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

RCMP seen responding to a man who barricaded himself in a Walmart in Richmond on Feb. 19, 2020. (Screenshot of YouTube video)

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a Walmart in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon while armed with what appears to be two butcher knives.

RCMP were called to the Walmart Richmond North Supercentre at about 4:30 p.m. A portion of the store was evacuated as police worked to apprehend the man.

According to one witness, a man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area within the store.

Other video of the incident shows at least 10 police officers inside the Walmart, including a crisis negotiator.

RCMP tweeted at about 5:15 p.m. saying that the Walmart had reopened.

The police incident has ended. The area around Alderbridge Way and Garden City Road will be re-opned shortly. Thank you for your patience. #RichmondBC — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) February 19, 2020

