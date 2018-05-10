VIDEO: Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed

The Similkameen River is overflowing across a section of Highway 3 and forced its closure

Update 9:30 a.m.:

There is no estimated time for reopening Highway 3 about 14 kilometers west of Keremeos. An update at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday, May 10 said the road remans closed due to flooding of the Similkameen River. The next update will be 4 p.m.

Original:

Highway 3 about 14 kilometers west of Keremeos remains closed.

An update from DriveBC just after 6 a.m. stated the highway is closed in both directions and another update was expected at 8 a.m. The update was not complete at the time of this posting at 8:40 a.m.

Over the last few days raging waters in the Similkameen River have overflowed the banks causing water to spill over the highway and pool on both sides.

To make things worse on Wednesday a creek started to flow down the mountainside following the highway west to east and adding to the water pooled on the north side.

The highway was closed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night leaving many people without a way to get home.

Related: Highway 3 between Keremeos, Hedley closed

A video from local resident Tammy Allison shows how high the water was just a little while before the road closed.

A number of people in the Keremeos area work at the Copper Mountain Mine. Those that chose to drive home were looking at an at least three hour detour having to travel 5a to Apsen Grove, which is about half an hour from Merritt, across 97C to Peachland, south along 97 through Summerland, Penticton and Kaleden to finally get on the 3A home to Keremeos.

Secondary roads including Nickel Plate and the Princeton-Summerland Road are not passable at this time. Nickel Plate Road which goes up the mountain and come out at Apex suffered at least one mudslide Wednesday and several washouts.

The Riverside RV Park, located about 500 metres from the area where Highway 3 is closed, is on evacuation alert. At least two other RV parks along Highway 3 are also on evacuation alert – Sunkatchers and Riverside Estates. Eight other properties near the river on the highway and 10th Avenue are also evacuation alert.

Related: Dozens of homes near Similkameen River on evac alert

Continue to check this story for updates as they become available.

 

Previous story
Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination
Next story
Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts for 779 Boundary-area properties, orders for 33: RDKB

Virtually all residents in many Boundary floodplains are asked to be ready.

Man missing after truck plunges into river

Dog escapes and safely swims to shore

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue welcomes new deputy chief

George Seigler was most recently of Nelson.

Block Watch program active and growing

The program started late last year.

RCMP officer accused in Castlegar shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Mayor Derek Corrigan said municipal bylaws should apply to federal projects

B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

Single? A handful of cities across B.C. are home to the ‘most pro-marriage singles in Canada.’

VIDEO: Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed

The Similkameen River is overflowing across a section of Highway 3 and forced its closure

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Most Read