VIDEO: Highlights from the Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race

Highlights from the 2018 Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race at Rossland Winter Carnival.
Special thanks to Giant Water Bug for allowing us to use their song So Sweet So Kind as the bed audio track.
Check out the sleds and the speed from the marquee event at Rossland Winter Carnival.
The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days
Manny Osborne-Paradis and Ben Thomsen to represent Canada in alpine skiing
The addition will be included in the budeget this year.
Environment Canada says residents should expect up to 20 cm of snow to fall Saturday
Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946
Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour
Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.
Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder
He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School
Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home
A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated
