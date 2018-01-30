The Rossland Fire Department sled was a crowd favourite. (John K. White)

VIDEO: Highlights from the Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race

Check out the sleds and the speed from the marquee event at Rossland Winter Carnival.

Highlights from the 2018 Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race at Rossland Winter Carnival.

Special thanks to Giant Water Bug for allowing us to use their song So Sweet So Kind as the bed audio track.

