VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

The home of a famed woodcarver in B.C.’s East Kootenay has been destroyed by fire.

Rolf Heer, of the community of Radium north of Invermere, was pulled safely out of the home as firefighters tried to fight off the encroaching flames.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Heer is suffering from terminal cancer. He put his iconic Home of a Thousand Faces up for sale, as doctors have told him he does not have long to live.

The Pioneer interviewed recently for a more in-depth look at his home. Here in full is that story.

The wizard’s lair

By Dauna Ditson

Inside a tall fence made of wooden faces, half a dozen fake Rolf Heers in pointy red hats, flowing robes and taped-on beards make it difficult to find the real Radium woodcarver in their midst.

Over at the second bonfire at the back of the yard, flames cast shadows over the original Rolf’s face. He too is dressed like himself at his Halloween bash, cloaked as he is in his standard wizarding gear that compels up to 400 people to take his picture in a single day.

The week before his party, Heer announced that he is putting down his chainsaw after nearly 40 years carving his way into the hearts of the village’s residents and visitors. While he would love to continue running his iconic Home of a Thousand Faces, cancer is ravaging his body.

“I had such a good life I can’t complain if I kick the bucket tomorrow,” he said, reclining next to the crackling wood stove that warms the showroom that doubles as his bedroom.

As walls of wooden wizards gaze down on their maker, he laughs that his creations sometimes fall off their hooks when he’s sleeping.

“But that’s okay,” he says. “That’s part of the game.”

When Heer took over the old Alberta Motel he decided to insulate it like homes in his native Switzerland.

“In the area where I’m from they have grass roofs,” he says.

Heer spread dirt on his roof, planted a vegetable garden and allowed his pet goats to roam over his domain.

Two stories below, he points to the tree trucks that hold up the ceiling in his all-wood abode.

“I put these logs in because I had to have a big support for the weight on the roof,” he says.

They also hold up the essentials of his life: keys, a pot, a ladle, a staple gun, notes, robes and a lacy black thong.

Unrelated to the underwear, he says: “A lot of people love me. I’m a funny guy. I’m like a comedian. I tell people good stories.”

Indeed he does. If you call while he’s out, you’ll hear a recording about how he might be on the roof peeing to put out a chimney fire.

At Ron Verboom’s final council meeting, the longtime Radium councillor shared a story of his own. He said the village was “dealing with a local colourful individual,” when he heard a “clang, clang, clang” as the individual in question walked into the council meeting with his goat.

Heer says he could write a whole book on his dealings with the village and with the Regional District of East Kootenay that regulated the community before it was incorporated. They wanted him to abide by their rules for his goats, parties, noise and “all kinds of stuff,” but Heer often declined.

“I didn’t back up from them,” he says. “I’m not backing up from anybody.”

When part of his home burned down decades ago and he wanted to rebuild, he got so aggravated by the bureaucratic approval process that he decided not to follow it. He says he and his friends gathered behind his fence, drank a few too many beers and built a clandestine addition in a weekend.

“Everything is a little bit crooked, but who cares any way,” he says.

Heer has been in unimaginable pain since August but kept his doors open so he wouldn’t disappoint anyone, especially not the children who adore him like a favourite fairytale character brought to life.

His showroom walls are lined with love from his youngest fans. Notes and drawings of the beloved wizard are covered with hearts, smiley faces, goats and exclamation marks.

While scores of pages praise him for everything from his carvings to his silliness, two notes summarize the rest. One says “the important thing about you is that you are nice,” while the other says “i Love You” in crayon.

Young people like him so much “cause I’m a kid too,” he says. “If you treat people nice, they’ll treat you nice too.”

And if they don’t, he recommends responding with absurdity, carving a chainsawed path of your own or bringing your livestock to council.