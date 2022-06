(Brennan Phillips- Western News) A Wednesday afternoon fire breaks out on Penticton’s Conklin Avenue. (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips-Western News)

A fire ripped through a Penticton home on Wednesday afternoon.

Two explosions could be heard as crews responded to the blaze on Conklin Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

RCMP has closed off the road.

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson is currently on scene.

