VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

The sounds of sirens could be heard around the city Monday evening after a brief thunder and lightning storm swept over the Williams Lake area.

Local fire departments could be seen responding to the reports of lightning-caused fires at about 10 p.m. due to the storm, which brought with it thunder and lightning, but no rain.

Departments, such as the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed via social media they were responding to the reports of lightning-caused fires in their area.

Guillermo Angel captured an image and video of lightning at the end of South Lakeside Drive, in the Russet Bluff area.

Fire trucks were also seen on Dog Creek Road.

Williams Lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock confirmed at 11:35 pm that firefighters were responding to a forest fire off of Highway 20 with 22 members, four apparatus and two tenders from Wildwood.

Warnock asked that the public stay away to let the firefighters do their work.

He noted that the fire was about 100 feet by 80 feet in size or more when they arrived on scene and caused by lightning.

Warnock said crews did a good job of knocking the fire down, but were on scene for some time before they are finished.

