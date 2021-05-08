VIDEO: Dashcam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Video footage has surfaced of the crash that closed the Massey Tunnel between Richmond and Delta Friday morning and injured one person.

The dashcam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that had recently travelled out from the tunnel.

A vehicle heading northbound is seen crashing into the concrete median, flipping over and skidding southbound down Highway 99 into the car.

In a matter of seconds, the car’s airbag is deployed, a child is heard crying thereafter.

The scene was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. but congestion remained as an effect of the hours-long lane closures, according to Drive BC.

B.C. Ambulance Services said only one person sustained injuries as a result of the rollover collision.



