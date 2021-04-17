VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)

A Vancouver resident is speaking out after a spontaneous dance party erupted between social groups at Kitsilano Beach Friday night.

What started as a meeting between close contacts outside, keeping to public health guidelines to minimize COVID-19 spread, ended in more than 25 people dancing together upon the beach.

That’s according to Beryl Pye who recorded the “dumfounding sight” shortly before 8 p.m. on April 16.

“Everyone was shocked. People were like: ‘Is that a party?’ I said, ‘I think that’s a party’,” she relayed to Black Press Media.

It started with a man who blasted rave music out of a boombox as he walked across the shoreline. As he did, Pye said people followed him.

“All of a sudden everybody was up dancing,” she said. “The beach was packed.”

Pye found this particularly concerning due to a recent uptick in B.C. hospitalizations in those who have been infected with COVID-19.

“It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,” she said. That same day, the province recorded more than 1,000 new cases, six additional deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said transmission is reduced in outdoor settings but gatherings of any kind pose a health risk.

“Even if we are outside, we need to stay small and continue to use our layers of protection. This means keeping a safe distance and wearing masks,” she said.

Vancouver Police Department Cpl. Tania Visintin confirmed the force received no calls regarding the gathering.

“We never got any calls to the beach nor did we attend,” Visintin said.

