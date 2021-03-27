Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)

VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

One of the stars of the Netflix series “Riverdale” recently gave fans a tour of the luxurious Vancouver condo he’s been staying in all this time.

Cole Sprouse, who first emerged on screen in the sitcom “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody,” has fittingly been living out of a chairman’s suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim during filming.

“I still have a sweet fondness for the ‘Suite Life,’ Sprouse said to the Vogue interviewer, who asked him a series of 27 questions on-camera.

Priced at $15,000 a night, the 2,200-square-foot, two-storey space comes with two living rooms, one which has views of the downtown harbour, convention centre and Canada Place.

The suite also boasts a Swarovski crystal chandelier, hand-carved marble tub and rooftop terrace.

When asked how he prefers life in Vancouver, Sprouse said, “When the sun is out, it is the most beautiful city on Earth, truly.”

The 28-year-old also made mention of seagulls that populate the city.

Sprouse plays Jughead Jones in “Riverdale,” which brought-to-life Archie Comics with a darker, more grim storyline.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12
Next story
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Just Posted

The store would open at 327 3rd St, formerly the Thyme and Plate restaurant. File photo
Grand Forks to consider ‘thyme and place’ of proposed cannabis store

City council will consider a variance that could see the store open next to another cannabis store

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Teck file photo.
Teck Coal pleads guilty to fisheries violations, fined $60 million

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

City council will vote on Monday, April 12, on the proposed extension to BC Housing’s temporary operating permit for its emergency shelter at the old Hardy View Lodge. Photo: Kate Saylors
Grand Forks, province reach tentative deal to operate permanent homeless shelter

The deal could see a permanent solution to the city’s problems with its “Motocross” campsite

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

A winter storm is expected on mountain pass highways in southern B.C. beginning on March 27. (File Photo)
Snow storm warning issued for three B.C. highways

Up to 15 cm of snow on mountain passes are expected in the wake of a March 27 cold front.

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Most Read