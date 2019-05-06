VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

A massive fire caused a portion of a building to collapse in downtown Victoria on Monday morning, as crews tried to gain control of the flames.

The call came in around 5 a.m. about a fire at the vacant building on Pandora Avenue, connected to the Royal Victoria Suites at Government Street. No one is believed to have been inside.

READ MORE: Vigorous fire engulfs rear section of Victoria gas station

Buildings between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue have been evacuated.

The 600 block of Pandora is closed to traffic, as is the 1400 block of Government Street. Buses in the area are affected.

READ MORE: Grass fire near Langford school under investigation

Deputy Fire Dan Chief Atkinson says it’s believed the fire started in the basement.

Crews say they are in defensive position as it is too dangerous to enter the building.

The City of Victoria issued an advisory that air quality in the area poor, and advised residents and visitors to stay a safe distance away.

READ MORE: One woman confirmed dead following Esquimalt fire

 

Wendy Hedley and her husband are visiting from Winnipeg, were staying next door. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning
Next story
Systemic change needed to address suicide among physicians in Canada: doctors

Just Posted

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Greenwood Legion celebrates 80 years

The local chapter was founded in 1939

Cross-country trek will raise awareness for Parkinsons

Walter and Regula Reich set off from Tofino on April 12

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

South Africa election: Will optimism be rewarded with results?

In no election since Nelson Mandela became president in 1994 has turnout fallen below 73 percent.

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Most Read