An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Stanley Park and Seawall have been closed due to waves and strong winds

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at a Vancouver beach, according to videos posted to social media.

According to Jorge Amigo, a barge appears to have broken free and was careening towards the Burrard Bridge, propelled by strong winds and choppy waves. The barge ran aground about a kilometre away from the bridge.

The storm that has hit much of the province has battered Vancouver, with the city closing Stanley Park and the Seawall for fear of strong waves in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsflooding

Previous story
Merritt under evacuation order as flooding wreaks havoc across B.C.
Next story
Province turns thumbs down on supportive housing at Grand Forks’ Moto site

Just Posted

(L-R) Danny and Ben Macfarlane met with The Gazette at The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena during the Bruins’ Remembrance Day Skate Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Boundary Brothers now teammates on Grand Forks Border Bruins

(L-R) Clark Coyston, real estate broker at Grand Forks’ RE/Max Home Advantage, joins the office’s Rae Coleman, Tammy Schembri, Jazz McPherson and Candice Becker for a photo behind a mountain of donated bottles and cans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks realtors raise money for city cat shelter

Columbia River in Trail. Photo: Trail Times file
Kootenay Boundary regional district monitoring river levels as parts of B.C. flood

(L-R) Youth With a Mission Grand Forks’ Theodore, Renée and Caleb (front) pitched in with realtor Sharon Marshal, YWAM’s Elsie and Larry Dannhauer, Rev. Cathy Straume and Joyce O’Doherty to make this year’s Coats for Kids drive an unqualified success. Photo courtesy of Sharon Marshall
Grand Forks clothing drive comes through in time for winter weather