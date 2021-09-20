VIDEO: Astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises rural North Okanagan students with visit

Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)
Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)
Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)
Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)Col. Chris Hadfield, decorated Canadian astronaut, made a surprise stop at Falkland School Sept. 17, 2021, on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, from the community. (Falkland School)

Canada’s beloved astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield delivered an out-of-this-world presentation to the students of Falkland School on Friday, Sept. 17.

Hadfield was on his way to pick up his new puppy, Henry, in the rural North Okanagan community when he stopped at the school to sing with some students and share his stories.

Following COVID-19 protocols, Hadfield spoke with the two eldest classes in the gymnasium while parents and other classes listened in via livestream.

The Order of Canada winner shared stories about how he flew in three space missions, built two space stations, performed two spacewalks, crewed the Shuttle and Soyuz and commanded the International Space Station.

He told students he circled the earth 2,650 times, saw the sun 16 times in one day, lived in space for a year and half and was the first Canadian to leave a spacecraft and walk in space.

Hadfield, known also for his musical talents, even stopped into a Grade 1 and 2 class to sing and play guitar.

“We feel so fortunate that he was able to pop in for a visit to share about his accomplishments and experiences in space,” the school said, thanking the Robinson family for coordinating the visit.

“Thank you to Chris Hadfield for the visit and sharing your experiences with our school community. Falkland School students, staff and families are grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

READ MORE: Astronaut Chris Hadfield draws from real-life space thrills in debut novel

READ MORE: Cannabis company growing with Vernon plant


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

astronaut

Previous story
Election 2021: Tara Howse — Green Party candidate for South Okanagan – West Kootenay
Next story
‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Shuswap schools, forcing hold and secure procedures

Just Posted

The Bruins’ Ray Warrack is stopped by Thundercats’ goalie Harmon Laser-Hume at the Jack Sunday, Sept. 19. Photo: Peter Kalasz
Grand Forks Border Bruins lose hard-fought games over weekend

First Nations Health Authority Indigenous educators are offering a free virtual community education series called Courageous Conversations in collaboration with ANKORS, the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force, and the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society. File photo
Courageous Conversations: Community education offered on overdose crisis

Cascade Falls, shown here at peak freshet, is a notoriously violent set of rapids on the southern stretch of the Kettle River. Photo: Jensen Edwards
Court of Appeal sets aside lower court’s ruling in Cascade Falls drowning case

The ribbon was cut on Herridge Place during a ceremony Friday. L-R: Columbia Basin Trust board chair Jocelyn Carver, Mayor John Dooley, Pastor Jim Reimer, Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, and Cover Architectural Collaborative’s principal Robert Stacey. Photo: Tyler Harper
In the works for nearly a decade, doors finally open at Nelson’s Herridge Place