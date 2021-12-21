VIDEO: Alarmed B.C. pet owner’s yell stops husky from charging cougar in his driveway

Encounter was a reminder that the large animals live nearby, local police say

A husky charged at a cougar in Saanich on Dec. 21 before the dog quickly turned back. The cougar then left the property. (Photo courtesy of Saanich police)

Saanich residents encountered a cougar on Tuesday afternoon.

A homeowner who lives at the south end of Bear Hill Park, just north of Elk Lake, encountered the animal around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, Saanich police said in a news release. Video footage shows the cougar on a rural driveway as a husky charges towards it, before the dog’s owner quickly calls on their pet to turn back.

The cougar is then seen running away from the property. The dog wasn’t injured during the encounter.

Saanich police said the incident is a good reminder that large animals such as cougars live in the area and homeowners, especially those in rural areas, should be aware of them.

“We share the environment with large animals such as cougars and bears so residents must take into consideration that encounters with these animals are very likely,” the statement said.

Police offered several tips to keep in mind:

– Be aware of your surroundings, especially if you live in rural areas

– Keep an eye on your pets when outside or keep them on a leash when possible

– Limit outdoor food sources such as garbage, food scraps or compost, or keep them inside or in a sealed container outside

– Call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 if a cougar is seen in an urban area, if it cannot be easily scared off, or if the animal is near an urban park or school during the day.

