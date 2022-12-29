VIDEO: Aid volunteers feed Ukrainians in frontline villages

Thousands living through the winter without power, running water

People receive humanitarian aid at a distribution spot in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Humanitarian aid volunteers are delivering food to over a thousand residents of frontline villages in Ukraine.

Many of them have been living without power, heat, running water or communication for months.

-The Associated Press

READ ALSO: Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hard-line government

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RussiaUkraine