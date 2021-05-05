Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet.

Officers received a report on April 30 that a four-year-old black cat, named Penelope, had been stolen from the area near Vancouver Street and Caledonia Avenue. Officers were given a video of a woman taking a black cat and carrying it away in the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue. Police then released an image of a woman in the footage as they believed she was a suspect in Penelope’s theft.

After identifying and locating the woman from the footage, police found out that the woman didn’t steal Penelope and the footage showed her taking her own black cat to the vet.

VicPD says Penelope is now believed to be missing, not the victim of theft.

