Highway 33 open to single-alternating lanes following vehicle incident

UPDATE:

Highway 33 is open to single alternating lanes, in both directions, following a vehicle incident.

Drivers are cautioned to expect delays.

#BCHwy33 – Single lane alternating traffic in both directions 33 km south of #Kelowna, between Rupert and McCulloch, due to a vehicle incident. Detour not available. Next update: 5PM PST. Details: https://t.co/qFBRL7meBS… @YRBKootenayBdn @AimRoads — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 18, 2021

————-

Highway 33 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred about 33 kilometers south of Kelowna, between Rupert Mainline and McCulloch Road.

DriveBC reported the incident at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 18. An update is expected at 4 p.m.

Visit DriveBC for more info.

Approximate location of the vehicle incident. (DriveBC/Maps)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

