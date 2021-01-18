Vandalism spree targets Grand Forks businesses

Jogas Espresso Café was one of three Grand Forks establishments targeted in Sunday’s vandalism spree, Jan. 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP are recommending criminal charges against a man whose vandalism spree targeted city businesses early Sunday, Jan. 17.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Mounties arrested the man, since conditionally released, after police received pre-dawn calls reporting that windows had been smashed at 68th Avenue’s Border Country Dental Office, the Boundary Women’s Transition House and Market Avenue’s Jogas Café. Peppler said police believe the suspect, a 64-year-old Grand Forks resident, is also responsible for blacking out several area cars’ licences plates with spray paint, starting last week.

“It was a horrible way to come into work in the morning,” Jogas owner Roger Soviskov told The Gazette. Soviskov said the suspect had been acting strangely in the café in the days leading up to Sunday’s vandalism but that he’d never had any negative experiences with the man.

Jogas owner Roger Soviskov said the damage to his store front Sunday, Jan.17, was “sickening.” Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“It’s sickening to see that destruction after everything we’ve gone through with the flood and now COVID,” he said.

The suspect is due to make a first appearance in Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, April. 6, according to Sgt. Peppler.

Grand Forks RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or who has been the target of vandalism to call their detachment at 250-442-8288.

