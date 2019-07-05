Crime Stoppers is looking for a man seen spray painting graffiti on a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge (File contributed/ Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for a water-friendly graffiti enthusiast after spotting an interesting feat on surveillance.

A man with dark hair and colourful swim trunks was seen swimming out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge, climbing up a slippery ladder and spray painting graffiti onto the beacon.

ALSO READ: Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot, Anonymoose

“Luckily for us, you were caught on camera and now we are able to share this picture of you as you made your way back to shore,” Crime Stoppers wrote in a Facebook post. “Someone out there will recognize you and they will tell us who you are. We will be seeing you very soon.”

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any information which leads to an arrest.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

