(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

A Vancouver teacher has been reprimanded after threatening to sue a student who made a complaint about him.

In documents posted by a B.C. Teacher’s Regulation Branch Tuesday, Dante Giorgio Bertuzzi Luciani was teaching at the Vancouver College, an independent high school in Vancouver, when a student in a Grade 11/12 class made a complaint against him.

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using.

In April 2019, after Luciani was told about the complaint, he had an “adult to adult” conservation with the student. In that conversation, Luciani told the student they had “gone too far,” and that Luciani would take legal action if the student’s complain negatively affected his career.

On April 5, Luciani called the student’s mom and reiterated his threat to sue the student. Luciani told the mom her child had wasted everyone’s time and that the student needed “to get everyone out of this pickle now.”

On July 23, the branch found Luciani failed to act in the best interests of the student and put his own personal considerations ahead of his student.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy
Next story
Fire department recommends measures to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Just Posted

Fire department recommends measures to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

The first week of November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

New home means bright future for aboriginal service agency

COINS opened its new headquarters on Oct. 29

Weekend recap: Bruins drop two in weekend tilts

The Border Bruins travel to Nelson on Tuesday to face the division-leading Leafs

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December

The City has proposed a land swap deal for affected residents

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

B.C. study finds low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read