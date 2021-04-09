Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police have identified a 37-year-old Vancouver man as the city’s latest homicide victim.

A statement from Vancouver police says 37-year-old Robinson Russ was fatally stabbed on April 4.

Const. Tania Visintin says Russ was attacked in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood and died later in hospital.

No arrests have been made in the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Visintin says investigators believe there were several people nearby at the time Russ was stabbed.

She says those witnesses are urged to speak with police.

