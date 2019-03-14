Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of indecent acts near an all-girls private school.

Police said in an email to Black Press Media Thursday morning that the person was taken into custody early Tuesday and later released conditions.

Officers have been investigating reports of indecent acts near York House in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood for months. Students who attend the private school range from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The person’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been laid.

BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts confirmed an RCMP officer was arrested by Vancouver police for alleged incidents that occurred while the Mountie was off duty. Roberts did not confirm if this is in connection to the indecent acts case.

She said an internal conduct investigation is underway and the officer has been suspended without pay.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.