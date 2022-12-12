School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

Teacher didn’t warn student or ask permission: BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A secondary school teacher and wrestling coach from Port Alberni has been disciplined for demonstrating an athletic technique on a student without the student’s consent.

Russ Bodnar served two different suspensions in 2022, which were laid out in a recent decision made public by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

On Nov. 17, 2021, without warning, Bodnar used a student to demonstrate a wrestling technique. The movement required him to physically interact with the student, whose identity has been protected; the incident made the student uncomfortable.

Officials from School District 70 — Pacific Rim reported the incident to the B.C. Commissioner a month after it happened. Bodnar received a letter of discipline from the district, was removed from all coaching duties and served a three-day suspension from Jan. 4–7, 2022.

Bodnar completed the Justice Institute of B.C. course, Reinforcing Respectful Boundaries, in March 2022 and signed a consent resolution agreement Nov. 21 admitting to professional misconduct. He agreed to a one-day suspension of his certification of qualification on Dec. 5.

“Bodnar failed to appreciate the emotional and physical impact of his contact…without Student A’s consent,” the commissioner stated in the decision.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyHigh school sportsPORT ALBERNI

Previous story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples
Next story
Here’s what’s on the horizon for Canadian space exploration

Just Posted

Spencer Horning scores on a penalty shot against Summerland. Peter Kalasz (www.peterkalaszphotography.com)
Bruins weekend wins extend lead in Murdoch Division

The Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society has new home at at 7114 2nd Street.
A Christmas gift of a new home for Felines

Photo: Trail Times
Heavy snow called for West Kootenay Saturday

Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Facebook fails to respond to disappearance of City of Castlegar’s Facebook page