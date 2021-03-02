Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)

Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Suspect smashed window of Nanaimo store, cutting himself in the process

RCMP in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who smashed his way into a sex shop and stole a product so big it’s nicknamed ‘the Colossus.’

A suspect broke the front window of Whispers Adult Superstore on Bowen Road sometime overnight Feb. 21 and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. The break-in was captured by the store’s security camera.

Sara Shaw, an employee, discovered the store’s window smashed and items missing when she arrived at work the morning of Feb. 23.

“I walked in and thought it’s awfully cold in here,” Shaw said.

Then she noticed the store mascot on the floor and a hole in the front window made by a chunk of asphalt used to smash the glass.

“The glass didn’t smash all the way so he used the rock to push it all the way through and then he pulled out a bunch of the glass, but in the process he cut himself, so he bled all over,” Shaw said.

A number of pairs of thigh-high stockings were taken, as well as several other products including a foot-tall fetish toy.

“It’s called the Colossus,” Shaw said.

It was the second time in two months the store’s front window had been smashed in a break-in.

So far, the store has not been able to recover any of the missing items, but Shaw said she has been combing adult-oriented social media groups and online sales sites to see if any of the stock pops up.

“That’s not something you can find on the swap-and-shop…” she said. “I also belong to some of the fetish ones from Vancouver, just to see what’s going on because sometimes people sell things you wouldn’t expect them to sell on those pages, but nothing’s come up.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the whereabouts of the missing products is asked to call the RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-6505.

