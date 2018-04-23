Sebastian Paul Woodroffe. (Facebook)

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian government as a Comox Valley resident.

While Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the individual, the Peruvian Interior Ministry has identified the individual as Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Cumberland resident.

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages, who grew up on Vancouver Island.

Peruvian’s national police force discovered Woodroffe’s body in the Ucayali region of the Amazon rainforest. A statement from the Peruvian Interior Ministry says Woodroffe was the main suspect in the death of Olivia Arevalo Lomas, a human rights activist of the regions’ Indigenous Shipibo-Konibo people.

Previous story
Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death
Next story
Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

Medical staff weighs in on KBRH design

Changes coming to the regional emergency department.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump is claiming that North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim, but that’s not the case.

Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting still being sought

Police say Travis Reinking is the suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant Sunday in Nashville that left four people dead.

G7 warned of Russian threats to western democracy

Ukraine foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin warns G7 of Russian war against Western democracy

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

Most Read