Campbell River’s Keith Notter has claimed the Guaranteed $1 million prize from the March 11 Lotto 6/49 draw on behalf of his coffee group, who all chip in for tickets every week. Photo courtesy BCLC

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

In their retired lives, Campbell River’s Keith Notter and his friends meet for coffee once a week to talk about life and purchase their group play lottery tickets for the week.

And after winning Wednesday’s Guaranteed Prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw, they have a lot more money for coffees.

The seven men met 30 years ago when they worked together at a local mine, but their friendship truly blossomed when they retired and began their coffee get-togethers.

“We’ve been getting together every Wednesday the last four years,” says Notter, who purchased the winning ticket at Merecroft Village.

Everyone in the group chips in every week and they buy tickets for the Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max draws.

They have no idea what they’re going to do with the money now that they’ve actually hit it big, though.

“This is the first time we’ve ever won anything this big. We never made any plans because we never believed we would win.”

The group of close friends does intend to continue having coffee together every Wednesday, and will keep playing the lottery together.

They do say, however, that they won’t be accepting a sudden influx of new members.

“We’re not letting anyone join our group,” joked one of the group members.

RELATED: Million dollar ticket purchased in Campbell River

RELATED: Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner purchased ticket in Campbell River


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices
Next story
11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

Just Posted

MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

He is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau taking similar precautions

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Coronavirus spread prompts Selkirk College letter to students

‘We can’t stop COVID-19, all we can do is plan to deal with it.’

Unbeaten Boundary Midget Predators win league on home ice

The Predators trounced second-place Casltegar in the final, by a score of 7-2

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is considered a recession

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

Most Read