Travellers are seen at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

The Vancouver International Airport said it will begin laying off 25 per cent of its workforce this week amid heavily reduced traffic.

In a statement issued Monday (May 11), the Airport Authority said one-quarter of its nearly 550 employees would be laid off this week. The employees work in airport operations, finance, engineering, human resources and administration, but the cuts do not include the the broader airport workforce of 26,000 that supports the airport on Sea Island. Both union workers and management will be included in the layoffs. About 10 per cent of those leaving took a voluntary package last week.

“Our current workforce is sized to operate a 26 million passenger airport, and that is simply no longer sustainable,” the airport authority said in a statement.

“At YVR, we now expect to serve between 8 and 15 million passengers per year for the next three years.”

READ MORE: At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVancouver International Airport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel
Next story
Grizzly bears spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Just Posted

Grizzly bears spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and hikers are asked to avoid using sections of the trail in the meantime

Most West Kootenay provincial parks expected to re-open May 14

Here’s a roundup of the parks that are opening, as well as the ones that aren’t

Boundary rivers projected to rise after Wednesday rain, weekend warming

The West Kettle, Kettle and Granby are all at their highest points yet for 2020

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Okanagan agricultural business

A total of 23 migrant workers tested positive for the virus at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Most Read