Van catches fire in Grand Forks neighbourhood

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the single occupant left the van safely

The driver of this Dodge Caravan escaped before the vehicle’s engine caught fire at the intersection of 10th and Kettle River Drive Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

A woman passing through Grand Forks escaped without injury after her van caught fire Thursday, Dec. 17.

Chief George Seigler said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue had the fire out shortly after the call came in at around 12:20 p.m. Firefighters contained the blaze to the van’s engine, knocking down the flames before they could reach the fuel tank underneath the passenger’s seat.

Seigler said the fire appears to have been caused by the van’s electrical wiring.

Fire Chief Seigler said responding firefighters knocked the fire down before it could reach the van’s fuel tank. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The woman told investigators at the scene that her Dodge Caravan died at the intersection of 10th Street and Kettle River Drive. Trying to restart the van, Seigler said she reported hearing a loud bang quickly followed by smoke billowing from under the hood.

She left the van immediately and did not suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to salvage a cooler full of Christmas baking from inside the van.

“She was very happy about that,” Seigler said.

The woman is being looked after by family members in Grand Forks. She was headed to the Okanagan.

Eight volunteer firefighters responded alongside Seigler.

