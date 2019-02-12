UPDATE: US jury convicts El Chapo on all counts

The 61-year-old Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was finally recaptured

In this courtroom drawing, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, sits at the defense table while listening to Judge Brian Cogan addressing the jury, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, during Guzman’s drug trafficking trial in New York. Jurors ended their first week of deliberations on Thursday without reaching a verdict. From left are an interpreter, Guzman and defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)

A defence attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says the notorious drug lord’s conviction will be appealed.

Jeffrey Lichtman said outside a Brooklyn courthouse Tuesday that the defence “fought like complete savages” at the U.S. drug-trafficking trial and will “continue to fight” for Guzman.

Federal court marshals whisked Guzman out of the courtroom immediately after the judge read the guilty verdict.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue says he expects Guzman to get a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guzman’s wife left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been found guilty on all counts in an international drug distribution trial in New York.

Jurors convicted him on all 10 counts that are likely to put him behind bars for the rest of his life. He is set to be sentenced on June 25.

The 61-year-old Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was finally recaptured and extradited to the U.S. in 2017.

Federal prosecutors put on more than 50 witnesses over three months detailing how Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the U.S.

The Associated Press

