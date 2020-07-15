A beige 2016 Starcraft travel trailer, bearing a B.C. licence plate WEP86G, was stolen from the side of Highway 3B near the Paulson Pass. A black 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle bearing BC licence plate W73100 was also taken (Trail RCMP photo)

Updated: Trailer stolen near Rossland recovered, motorbike still missing

A black Nissan Pathfinder was reported to be seen hitching up the trailer on July 10 at 6:45 p.m.

Update Wednesday morning:

Trail police are reporting the trailer has been recovered but the motorcycle hasn’t.

“Thank you for the coverage as we were able to recover the trailer after it was located by a member of the public,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported July 15.

“The trailer has been examined forensically and we are following up on potential leads. Most items of value had been stolen from the trailer including the motorcycle,” he said.

“The motorcycle was believed to have been driven off and may still be in the area.”

Original story:

Police are asking locals to keep an eye out for a trailer and a motorbike stolen from the side of the highway near the Paulson Pass last week.

The thefts occurred after a pickup truck that the registered owner had been using to pull the travel trailer broke down and was subsequently towed from the scene.

The RCMP report that when the owner returned to the location to tow his trailer away that night – Friday July 10, just before 8 p.m. – the trailer was gone

Police say the owner received information via social media that a black Nissan Pathfinder was seen hooking up to the trailer that Friday night around 6:45 p.m.

The trailer is described as a beige 2016 single-axle 17-foot Starcraft travel trailer, bearing British Columbia licence plate WEP86G.

The stolen bike was a black 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle bearing BC licence plate W73100.

Any witnesses to this incident or anyone who knows the whereabouts of the trailer and motorcycle are asked to contact the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.3642566.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
RCMP Briefs

