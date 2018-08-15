UPDATE: Search for missing Cranbrook woman enters third day

The search for a Cranbrook woman missing in the Jumbo Pass area is entering its third day.

Louise Baxter, 52, was reported missing to Columbia Valley RCMP on Monday, August 13. Baxter was among a group of six persons hiking in the Jumbo Pass area Sunday, August 12. When she didn’t return police were contacted.

RCMP reported Wednesday morning that additional resources have arrived from Revelstoke and more are expected from the West Kootenay.

Two helicopters are currently transporting teams into the primary search area. An additional command post has been established at the top of the mountain where she was last seen. This should improve communications and team deployments, RCMP said.

On Tuesday, 25 Search and Rescue team members from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston were deployed in the search. Three helicopters were used to transport teams due the steep terrain. An RCMP drone was also used to search dangerous and inaccessible areas. ‎

Three search dogs are on scene and a fourth is en route, according to Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP.

The family is being supported by RCMP and Victim Services.

It’s believed hikers in the area Sunday afternoon may have seen or spoken to Louise prior to her being reported missing. If you did please contact the Columbia Valley RCMP (250) 342-9292.

Due to the steep, rugged terrain and logistical transport issues volunteers are not being deployed in the primary search area. Those arriving to assist will be utilized to search the roadway at the bottom of the valley. There is a limited capacity for volunteers and police believe more than enough volunteers have come forward.

An RCMP press release added that the need for volunteers is limited given the remoteness and terrain.

Louise Baxter is described as:

● Caucasian female

● 170 cm (5”7”) tall

● 70 kg (155 lbs)

● Brown eyes

● Brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jacket underneath and grey hiking pants. On a leash with her was her dog, a golden poodle. Witnesses say she was dressed for the conditions, but not equipped for the night.

