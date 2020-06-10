Screenshot of the incident in Joe Rich, closing Highway 33 in both directions. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The incident happened around 4 a.m. between three Forks Road and Philpott Road

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Residents of Joe Rich are reporting two possible mudslides on Highway 33, Wednesday morning.

One resident claims the highway at Three Forks Road is partially collapsed.

DriveBC is reporting debris on the road between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road for about 2.7 km. A detour is available from Highway 33 to Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

The time for reopening is unknown.

——————

ORIGINAL:

A fallen tree in Joe Rich has completely closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

At 4:05 a.m. on June 10, Aim Roads reported debris on highway 33, which caused Highway 33 to close between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road.

At 6:22 a.m., DriveBC reported an assessment was in progress with a local detour available on Highway 33 to Highway 3 Rock Creek, Osoyoos.

DriveBC will provide the next update on Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

