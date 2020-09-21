UPDATE: Missing Lardeau man not found, underwater search called off

Thomas Schreiber was last seen on Sept. 15

A search is underway in the Duncan Lake area for Thomas Schreiber of Lardeau. Photo submitted

Kaslo RCMP requested the public’s assistance last week in locating missing Lardeau resident Thomas Schreiber who failed to return following a planned canoe trip on Duncan Lake.

On Sunday they called off the underwater search.

“Members of the Underwater Recovery Team, along with Kaslo RCMP boat crew searched Duncan Lake with negative results,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Despite extensive efforts, the search has now been suspended.”

Schreiber was last seen by family on Sept. 15 around lunchtime and Kaslo RCMP was notified the morning of Sept. 16, after he failed to return as planned.

An investigation into Schreiber’s disappearance was immediately launched and led to the discovery of his white GMC Sierra pickup truck parked at the Howser boat launch, with no canoe.

RCMP called for the assistance of Kaslo Search and Rescue who initiated a search both on the water and from the air. They located an unoccupied canoe, believed to belong to Schreiber, in the water on the northeast side of the lake.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schreiber or his disappearance is urged to contact their local police, the Kaslo RCMP at 250-353-2225, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. Premier to call fall snap election

Just Posted

Mayor Taylor to ask Grand Forks council to develop Bare Ass Beach

Taylor says making the beach more accessible to public will discourage future trespassers

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Grand Forks demonstrators call for sustainable logging across the Boundary

Protest was one of many across British Columbia Friday, Sept.17

Grand Forks residents suing province, logging companies on behalf of 2018 flood victims

Lawsuit alleges B.C’s forest ministry and logging companies contributed significantly to devastating freshet

Two men killed in Hwy 3 collision west of Castlegar

The single-vehicle incident happened Thursday morning

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

UPDATE: Missing Lardeau man not found, underwater search called off

Thomas Schreiber was last seen on Sept. 15

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

First Sunday of soccer for Boundary kids

Teams came out to the pitch at Grand Forks Secondary School to work on their skills

Most Read