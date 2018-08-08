A transport fire has caused a grass fire just east of Hedley. (Trisha Coyne)

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

Update 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire estimated the grass fire is about 1.1 hectares in size.

A view of the grass fire on the side of Highway 3 just a few kilometres east of Hedley.(Photo courtesy Trisha Coyne)

At the time of this posting seven BC Wildfire members were on scene and two helicopters were actioning the fire.

A BC wildfire information officer estimated the fire is burning about four kilometres east of Hedley along the side of Highway 3.

***

Original:

A transport truck fire has caused a grass fire off Highway 3 just east of Hedley.

BC Wildfire crews and air support are on their way.

Trisha Coyne, who was travelling east towards Princeton when she came up behind the transport said traffic is backing up on the highway.

“It doesn’t look like anyone has arrived on the scene yet, but there are lots of guys on phones calling it in,” she said.

BC Wildfire crews are in the area including helicopters fighting the Placer Mountain and Snowy Mountain Fire.

More to come.

