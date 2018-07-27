Aquila the Serval cat is safely home after two weeks missing. Submitted

UPDATE: Aquila the Serval cat safely home

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat has arrived safely back home with her owners.

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat has arrived safely back home with her owners.

Look back: Leads sought in wherebouts of Serval cat

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from Alex Hanson’s backyard in Fernie sometime on Friday, July 13. Hanson inspected the area the night she disappeared to find a large hole deliberately cut through the deer fence which lined Aquila’s one-acre enclosure. He and his partner believe someone had deliberately tried to steal her, or set her free.

What followed was a wave of confusion and frustration, not knowing if she had been stolen, or if she had escaped and was wandering around in the surrounding woods. Hope returned when Aquila was spotted on Sunday, July 22, but Hanson was unable to get her to come home.

On Thursday, July 27, Hanson’s partner, Jaime, received the call of Aquila being spotted again, and was able to bring the cat home safely. Alex said that once Aquila recognized Jaime, she bolted over and hopped up into the car.

“We’d like to thank all those involved and are very pleased to have our fur baby back home,” said Hanson on Facebook.

“Aquila was able to successfully hunt for food but managed to avoid cougars and bears before she was found, although she did lose a few pounds.”

He added that it’s great to have her back home, but what meant the most to both him and his partner was how much people cared, and how many people were interested in what was going on.

“It wouldn’t have happened without a whole bunch of people that we don’t really know all that well, that were able to help us get her back,” said Hanson.

What next?

Despite the threat to his own security, Hanson says he’s not going to live in fear. That being said, he has invested in professional security services to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Aquila is, basically, part of the family,” said Hanson. “And to think that somebody came here to take her, is not Fernie.”

He explained that this event was very uncharacteristic of the small mountain town, where the rate of crime is very low.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that turned out good and we’re happy about that, but we’re not going to live in fear,” said Hanson.


editor@thefreepress.ca

Previous story
B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Province kicks in $5M for B.C. airport improvements

Money, going to 23 communities, will fund things like taxiway improvements and obstacle removal

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is responding to a new fire 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake.

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Most Read