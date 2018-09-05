This cover image released by Hachette Books shows “Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly. (Hachette Books via AP)

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

“Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly

The next book to take on President Donald Trump isn’t focused on Russia or tax policy. It’s about his golf game.

Hachette Books announced Wednesday that Rick Reilly’s “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” will come out next May. Hachette is calling the book a close study of Trump’s “ethics deficit” on the course and what it says about him as a leader. Reilly is a longtime contributor to Sports Illustrated and CNN. He’s basing his book on firsthand observations, along with interviews with everyone from golfing partners to caddies.

Reilly has written about Trump and golf before, notably in his 2003 publication, “Who’s Your Caddy?: Looping for the Great, Near Great, and Reprobates of Golf.”

Related: Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word

Related: Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party
Next story
Council endorses buyouts, dikes for flooded neighbourhoods

Just Posted

Council endorses buyouts, dikes for flooded neighbourhoods

As many as 100 homes could be bought out to protect against future flooding.

Konanz wins federal Conservative nomination

City councillor running for South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP in 2019

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

RDCK, other pools all shutdown this week; maintenance underway

Castlegar pool first to reopen, next week

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier says he has raised more than $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party.

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

“Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.5 per cent

The central bank kept its benchmark at 1.5 per cent, but data ‘reinforces’ view that more hikes are needed.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

Most Read