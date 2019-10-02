The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

The University of B.C. announced Wednesday it would investigate reports of women being drugged at fraternity parties, after a professor’s tweet about one of her students went viral.

Marina Adshade said Tuesday “one of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night.”

Adshade said that by Saturday morning, “there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus.”

In a Wednesday statement, the vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said “the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated.”

However, she said neither campus security nor University RCMP had received any reports.

When Adshade was asked on Twitter why this was not “a major news story,” she said “I don’t think it is that unusual for this to happen. The staff at the hospital told her it was very common and this issue out of UBC has been happening ‘all month.’”

Carry asked anyone who knew anything about the drugging to call the UBC RCMP detachment at 604-224-1322, or to call 911.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.
Next story
Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Just Posted

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 1 p.m. Wednesday

‘Peace of mind’ for legal cannabis store owner in Grand Forks

Chuck Varabioff opened a cannabis store in Vancouver more than five years ago

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in Grand Forks shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

Motherhood nurtures artistic output at Gallery 2

Two Grand Forks artists are sharing their interpretations of motherhood at Gallery 2 until Oct. 12

Federal candidates’ schedules for the West Kootenays

A handy guide to when the candidates will be visiting our area

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Expect temporary night road closures on Hwy. 3 near Creston

Plan alternate routes through Highways 93/95, Highway 97 and Highway 1.

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 1 p.m. Wednesday

Proposed Qat’muk IPCA will involve buyout of Glacier Resorts Ltd.’s Jumbo tenure

Jumbo Glacier Resort proponents will take nonsubstantial start case to Supreme Court of Canada

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Most Read