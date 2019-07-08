(Black Press Media files)

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

The University of B.C. will no longer be allowed to march at the Vancouver Pride Parade, according to the organizers.

The Vancouver Pride Society released a statement Monday saying it is revoking the university’s entry “due to their decision to provide a platform for transphobic hate speech.”

The move follows UBC allowing anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith to speak on their campus in an “externally booked” event, citing Smith’s free speech rights.

Smith identifies as transgender, but he has spoken out against SOGI on a multitude of occasions.

Smith’s talk, called ‘The Erosion of Freedom: How transgender politics in school and society is undermining our freedom and harming women and children,” took place at UBC on June 23.

The pride society said UBC faculty and students can still apply to march in the parade. Those wishing to take part must answer a series of questions all the society to “assess their alignment” with Vancouver Pride Society values.

UBC dropped below the score needed to march in the parade after allowing Smith to speak.

In a statement, UBC Vancouver vice-president of academics Andrew Szeri said the university “remains committed to finding more ways to maintain a respectful environment for everyone in our community.”

UBC said it would refer its policy on booking and renting university space to its Board of Governor’s meting in September.

The university has declined any requests for interviews.

READ MORE: Trinity Western University cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse
Next story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Just Posted

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

‘If there’s a red flag [on your lot], that means we’re not coming back and your home won’t be protected’

Flood victims in Grand Forks in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Artwork and energy fill post-flood downtown Grand Forks

Grand Forks gets a facelift to attract business and customers

Four-vehicle collision near Christina Lake stops traffic in construction zone

The driver that started the chain reaction was given with a $368 fine

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read