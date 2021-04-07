A screen displays a countdown clock showing slightly more than 1 year to go for the 2022 Beijing Olympics on a building near the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A coalition of 180 rights group on Wednesday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A screen displays a countdown clock showing slightly more than 1 year to go for the 2022 Beijing Olympics on a building near the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A coalition of 180 rights group on Wednesday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies

The Beijing Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4, 2022 and China has denied all charges of human rights abuses

The State Department said Tuesday the Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights record.

Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. is consulting with like-minded countries around the world to determine how to proceed. Price says the administration is discussing China strategy, including participation in the Olympics, with a number of partners and allies in order to present a united front.

“Part of our review of those Olympics and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world,” he told reporters. “We have consistently said when it comes to our concerns with the government in Beijing, including Beijing’s egregious human rights violations, its conduct of genocide in the case of Xingjiang, that what the United States does is meaningful, what the United States does will have impact, but everything we do that brings along our allies and partners will have all the more influence with Beijing.”

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the Games, which are set to start in February 2022. They have urged a diplomatic or straight-up boycott of the event to call attention to alleged Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans, and residents of Hong Kong.

Price declined to say when a decision might be made, but noted there is still almost a year until the Games are set to begin.

“These Games remain some time away. I wouldn’t want to put a timeframe on it, but these discussions are underway,” he said. “It is something that we certainly wish to discuss and it is certainly something that we understand that a co-ordinated approach will be not only in our interest, but also in the interest of our allies and partners. So this is one of the issues that is on the agenda, both now and going forward.”

The Beijing Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4, 2022 and China has denied all charges of human rights abuses. It says “political motives” underlie the boycott effort.

Rights groups have met with the International Olympic Committee and have been told the Olympic body must stay politically “neutral.” They have been told by the IOC that China has given “assurances” about human rights conditions.

Both the IOC and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

In March, IOC president Thomas Bach said history shows that boycotts never achieve anything. “It also has no logic,” he said. “Why would you punish the athletes from your own country if you have a dispute with a government from another country? This just makes no real sense.”

The USOPC has questioned the effectiveness of boycotts. “We oppose Games boycotts because they have been shown to negatively impact athletes while not effectively addressing global issues,” it said. “We believe the more effective course of action is for the governments of the world and China to engage directly on human rights and geopolitical issues.”

READ MORE: O’Toole calls for relocation of Beijing Olympics due to China’s ‘genocide’ of Uighurs

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChinaOlympicsUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday
Next story
Nelson restaurants struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, unruly customers

Just Posted

Stock image.
Grand Forks man given probation after alleged assault that ended in scuffle with RCMP

The man has been ordered to keep the peace for a year, while continuing treatment for mental health issues

Accused drug-trafficker Matthew Straume did not show up for his scheduled appearance at the Grand Forks Court House on Tuesday, April 6. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Judge orders warrant for Grand Forks man accused of drug-trafficking

Matthew Straume did not show up for his scheduled appearance at the city courthouse Tuesday, April 6.

Over 1,000 households and 34 community groups were asked about the future of Campbell Field. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay
Residents want large concert venue built between Nelson and Castlegar

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is considering the future of Campbell Field

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Most Read