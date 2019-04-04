(Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. doctor convicted in ‘ski rage’ attack on boy

Authorities have said Samuel Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole

A doctor accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a northern New Jersey resort has been convicted of child endangerment and other counts.

But a Sussex County jury also acquitted Samuel Caruthers of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

The 47-year-old Caruthers could face up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced next month. But the doctor’s lawyer says they will appeal the “contradictory” jury verdict.

Authorities have said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole in February 2016. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.

The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog’, says doctor

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Most Read