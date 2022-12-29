An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Coast Guard

An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island

Sailor was left in a risky situation after his boat lost power and ran into some rocks Wednesday

A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.

The man and his canine companions were aboard a small sailboat off the southwest tip of Vancouver Island early Wednesday when it lost power and was swept onto rocks.

A social media post from the coast guard’s Pacific Northwest sector says a helicopter crew from Port Angeles in Washington state responded to the emergency.

They winched the man and one dog from the sailboat and delivered them to Victoria for treatment.

It wasn’t until the crew returned to the wreck to assess possible environmental damage that the second dog was spotted.

The coast guard says the pet was safely lifted off the sailboat and reunited with its owner.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: House in Nanaimo that had power cut off destroyed by fire

READ ALSO: A snow-loving pig, a Ferrari-riding snake: Some of B.C.’s top animal stories of 2022

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriarescueU.S. Coast Guard

Previous story
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning
Next story
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of soccer, dies after long fight with cancer

Just Posted

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?