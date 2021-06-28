Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

U.K. study reports mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines produces better immunity

Findings reinforce the decision to mix and match vaccines in much of Canada

A vaccine study in the United Kingdom reports that getting a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine four weeks after a dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca produced a much stronger immune response than two doses of AstraZeneca.

The results are similar to those reported earlier this year from small studies in Germany and Spain and will reinforce the decision to mix and match vaccines in much of Canada.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization in Canada said June 17 that it is now “preferred” that every Canadian whose first dose was AstraZeneca get an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose.

NACI cited growing evidence that getting mRNA after AstraZeneca was proving to have better results, and eliminated further risks of vaccine-induced blood clots that have been potentially linked to getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The U.K. study at the University of Oxford, where the AstraZeneca vaccine was developed, found mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca in any order produced better results than two doses of AstraZeneca but that getting AstraZeneca first generated better results than getting it second.

Lead investigator Matthew Snape, an associate professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at Oxford, says the results show the vaccines can be used interchangeably, adding flexibility to the rollout of vaccines around the world.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nearly 30 per cent of respondents broke COVID-19 restrictions: Canada-wide survey

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Trustees vote to remove Catholic bishop’s name from Edmonton elementary school

Just Posted

Casinos, such as Chances in Prince Rupert, closed in March 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: K-J Millar
Chances Casino Castlegar reopens Canada Day

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attended Sunday’s incident at the Hardy View Lodge. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks seniors unhurt after sprinkler floods part of Hardy View Lodge

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Pictured are the old railway bridge supports, viewed from the Granby dam site. Photo: Michelle Mallette
Grand Forks Community Trails Society puts up signage, fencing at dam site