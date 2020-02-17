Nelson police reported two overdose deaths over the weekend. File photo

Two overdose deaths in Nelson over the weekend

Police warn that much of the current drug supply in the city may be dangerous

Two people died Sunday in Nelson of drug overdoses.

The Nelson Police Department says it responded to three separate calls for medical assistance at three separate locations.

“Regrettably, two individuals passed away in spite of efforts by BC Ambulance, Nelson Fire Rescue Service and a Kootenay Lake Hospital emergency doctor on scene,” Sgt. Nate Holt said in a news release.

The third person was treated and taken to hospital where they remain under medical supervision.

The Nelson Police Department issued a public health advisory hours after these incidents but didn’t confirm that two people had died as family members hadn’t yet been notified.

“Nelson police recommend that the previous public warning remain in effect and would like to extend our condolences on behalf of Nelson Police Department staff and the community for the tragic loss that these families have incurred,” Holt said.

Police say they continue to investigate which street drugs were involved.

“However, it appears much of the illicit drug supply in town may be of danger to those who consume it,” Holt said.

Drug consumers are advised not to use alone, to carry naloxone, and to get drugs tested if possible. If you witness someone overdosing, call 911 immediately.

