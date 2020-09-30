Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Interior Health (IH) has announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Currently, there are 21 active cases and those individuals are now in isolation.

One person remains in the hospital. Five cases are linked to the outbreak at Calvary Chapen Kelowna, which was declared on Friday, Sept. 25.

Provincial health officers reported 125 new cases of the virus throughout B.C., with 72 individuals in hospitals.

The new cases bring the total of active infections to 1,284 within the province.

The province said there are no new virus-related deaths.

READ: B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test
Next story
B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

Just Posted

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Shining Raven Woman to be housed at Grand Forks’ confluence

City council committed to the project at the end of August

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Indigenous man walks to Grand Forks in cross-country journey for youth mental health

Kevin Redsky has been walking from Winnipeg, Man. for more than 70 days.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September

Most Read