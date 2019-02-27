Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Two more people have been diagnosed with measles, according to Vancouver Coastal Health, bringing the total number of known cases to 15.

The latest people to be infected had been receiving follow-up care since the first exposures were announced earlier this month, stemming from two French-language schools in Vancouver. A separate case, contracted by a person who had been travelling out of the country, was reported earlier and is not related to this outbreak.

Vancouver Coastal Health has said additional cases will be reported, as people who were exposed to the initial outbreak start to see symptoms.

“That does not mean the outbreak is continuing or that there is ongoing transmission,” Dr. Reka Gustafson told reporters.

In some cases, it can take as long as 21 days to see symptoms such a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

