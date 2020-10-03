Candidates had until Friday afternoon, Oct. 2 to register nominations with Elections BC. (File photo)

Two more candidates running in Boundary-Similkameen

Elections BC announced the entry of BC Conservative and Wexit party candidates Saturday, Oct. 3.

Two new candidates are contesting the riding of Boundary-Similkameen in Oct. 24’s provincial election, Elections BC confirmed Saturday, Oct. 3

READ MORE: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

The BC Conservatives’ Darryl Seres and Wexit BC’s Arlyn Greig will appear on the ballot alongside BC NDP and Liberal candidates Roly Russell and Petra Veintimilla.

Nominations closed province-wide Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Black Press will continue to update this story.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020electionGrand Forks

