(Black Press Media files)

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Two men have been arrested in connection to a man being shot while carrying a baby, Vancouver police said Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Police said the 42-year-old man was carrying a baby in a car seat and had a woman and three-year-old child with him. Police were called to the scene by multiple 911 calls that reported shots fired near West 29th Avenue and Dunbar Street just before 5:45 p.m.

According to police, two men tried to flee in a car but then crashed into a parked vehicle and continue to run away on foot. Police were able to find the two men a short distance away.

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from last night from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the area of 29th Avenue and Dunbar and West 29th Avenue from Dunbar to Alma is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.

ALSO READ: Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

PoliceShootingVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Straws, stir sticks and bags among first targets of countrywide plastics ban
Next story
COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

Just Posted

Family pets killed in Grand Forks house fire believed to be caused by heat lamp for turtle

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

BC Conservatives Darryl Seres running in Boundary-Similkameen

Seres said he would appear at this Friday’s all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Chamber of Commerce

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Roadwork on Central Ave. to disrupt traffic Wednesday

City Crews are fixing a leaking water valve under the westbound lane

Most Read