Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a vehicle plunged into Harrison Lake. The vehicle was found on Sunday, Nov.3, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Two people have died and another has been seriously hurt in a crash that sent one vehicle tumbling down a slope into a lake east of Vancouver.

Agassiz RCMP say they were alerted at around 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 3). The RCMP, as well as BC Emergency Health Service and the Kent-Harrison SAR team, were all at the scene around 10:45 a.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was at the scene Sunday investigating the crash site.

They say the vehicle could have veered down the steep slope into Harrison Lake on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The only survivor was already out of the partially submerged SUV and was airlifted to hospital.

According to Sgt. Mike Sargent, an RCMP dive team is expected to return to the scene today (Monday, Nov. 4) to assess the area and retrieve the two crash victims.

“We’ll have a better idea later today as far as how the process is going to go,” Sargent said. “It is quite remote, and the terrain isn’t overly friendly to us, so it’s definitely a challenge.”

The crash happened around the 14 kilometre marker of the Harrison East Forest Service Road, about 160 kilometres east of Vancouver, near a popular campsite.

The Canadian Press

