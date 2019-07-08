(Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Two inmates have escaped from the William Head Institution outside Victoria.

During the 11 p.m. count on Sunday, July 7, staff members at the William Head Institution in Metchosin discovered Zachary Armitage and James Lee Busch were not accounted for, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Busch is 42 years old and stands roughly 5-9, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and is bald. He has a skull tattoo on his left forearm.

Busch is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He has also served sentences for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Escape Lawful Custody and other offences.

Armitage is 30 years old and described as approximately five-foot-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a “No Love” tattoo and a crown on his right arm.

Armitage is currently serving a sentence of 13 years, 10 months and four days for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

The Correctional Service of Canada contacted the West Shore RCMP and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

According to the West Shore RCMP, Busch and Armitage escaped from the minimum security federal institution at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The local detachment was notified when it was discovered the inmates were unaccounted for and began an extensive search using police dog “Erik” and general duty officers were contacted. Local police continue to deploy resources to search for the escaped prisoners, including the use of a RCMP helicopter.

Tony Baldo, assistant warden, intervention at William Head Institution said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this incident. “We are working very closely with the West Shore RCMP in the search,” he told Black Press Media.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Busch or Armitage is asked to contact 911 or the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. The escaped inmates are considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

More to come.

