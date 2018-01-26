Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Police say two people were found dead in a fire at an up-scale home in South Surrey.

Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze Thursday afternoon, where they found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional help.

The deaths have been deemed suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit has taken over the case

#IHIT in 17400 block of 28B Avenue in #SurreyBC for a house fire with 2 victims found inside. Deaths appear suspicious. #IHIT and @SurreyRCMP working together to gather evidence. Call IHIT w/ info. Presser at scene w/ Cpl Frank Jang at 7:30pm tonight. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 26, 2018

Witnesses told Black Press Media they saw a woman’s body being removed from the home. Police have not confirmed these details.

